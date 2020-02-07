Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Star-Studded Event In Miami Where Harry Spoke About Attending Therapy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the trip to Florida for a private JPMorgan event.

They flew out to Miami in their first joint event after stepping back from royal duties at the start of the year.

According to People, the event was held at 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach where Prince Harry spoke to guests where he revealed that he was in therapy for seven years because of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, Gayle King introduced Meghan on stage where she spoke of her “love” for her husband before introducing him.

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional,” a source said. He also revealed that his relationship with Queen Elizabeth is okay.

According to the insider, Harry also touched on his and Meghan’s choice to step down and how it was a “difficult” choice but “he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.”

“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child,” they added.

They reportedly were flown down in JPMorgan’s private jet and stayed at Serena Wiliams’ home.

The couple has been living on Vancouver Island near Victoria since before Christmas, enjoying life away from the media attention in the United Kingdom.

At the current moment, their home is still guarded by Scotland Yard but once the full transition to post royal life is complete in the spring, protection will change. It has not been announced if Harry and Meghan will fund their own security or if the Government of Canada will play a part in some way.