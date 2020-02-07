Liam Hemsworth Puts His Life On The Line In ‘Most Dangerous Game’ Teaser

Liam Hemsworth is prepared to go to unfathomable lengths to provide for his pregnant wife and their unborn child.

The actor stars as Dodge Maynard in Quibi’s upcoming action thriller series “Most Dangerous Game”. Maynard is terminally ill and desperate to provide for his family before his passing. Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz has an unconventional pitch.

“It’s a 24-hour game. Deposits increase every hour you survive,” to a grand total of $24.5 million, Waltz explains in the teaser. “Trust no one, stay paranoid.”

The series is described as a “movie in chapters” with each chapter runnings 10 minutes or less. “Most Dangerous Game” premieres April 6 during the launch of the Quibi streaming service.