5 Seconds Of Summer Drop A Shameless New Video For Their Track ‘No Shame’

The 5 Seconds of Summer boys have no shame when it comes to their music video for, well, “No Shame.”

On Friday, the band dropped a crazy new video for their latest single which dropped earlier this week. Not only is the video full of ’90s nostalgia, but it also features a funeral for lead singer Luke Hemmings and the band taking selfies in front of a car accident.

“It was so much fun collaborating with the guys on this video,” director Hannah Lux Davis said to Rolling Stone. “They fearlessly dove into each scene and trusted me to deliver a visual with this much punch. It’s something different for all of us and I’m excited with how it turned out.”

RELATED: 5 Seconds Of Summer Discuss Their Upcoming Album, Luke Hemmings Addresses Twitter Trolls: ‘It Affects My Everyday Life’

Hemmings also talked about the way the band continues to reinvent themselves: “For a band to make it to four albums is no small feat in itself but to be reinventing and constantly pushing our songwriting and to come out with music that we’ve never been more proud of makes me so happy to be in 5 Seconds of Summer.”

5SOS will be kicking off the North American leg of their “No Shame” tour in August with a stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 24, 2020.

You can watch the full video up top.