Matthew McConaughey Still Hates The ‘How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Love Fern

Almost 20-years later, there is still tension between Matthew McConaughey and the iconic love fern from “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”.

Just days after the flick’s 17th anniversary the actor, 50, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the beloved rom-com, co-starring Kate Hudson and brought up his beef with the love fern. “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” came out on Jan. 27, 2003.

“That damn fern,” McConaughey captioned a photo from the film.

Hudson followed suit and reposted the snap, captioning hers, “That damn fern…? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️”

“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” follows two singles, Andie Anderson (Hudson) and Ben Berry (McConaughey), who set bets on who could make someone fall in love in a matter of days. But Andie’s assignment is a little more complicated, she needs a man to fall in and out of love with her in only 10 days so as an attempt to get Ben to break up with her, she crashes Ben’s guy-night poker night where she discovers that Ben let the love fern plant she had given him die.