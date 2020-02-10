‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Shows Off New Facelift On ‘The Doctors’

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is back on “The Doctors”.

The reality television star shows off a behind-the-scenes look of her getting a neck and facelift.

“I’m scared,” Miller said before going under the knife. “I just don’t like needles.”

Now having recovered from the surgery, is giving fans an inside look at exactly how the procedure went down.

Miller also talks on the show about battling cancer and how she was unable to walk as a result.