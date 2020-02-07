‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller To Show Off New Facelift On ‘The Doctors’

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is returning to “The Doctors”.

The reality television star will be showing off a behind-the-scenes look of her getting a neck and facelift.

“I’m scared,” Miller said before going under the knife. “I just don’t like needles.”

Now having recovered from the surgery, Miller’s final results will be shown off on the Feb. 10 episode of “The Doctors”.

Miller also talks on the show about battling cancer and how she was unable to walk as a result.