Justin Bieber Surprises Superfan, Donates $100,000 On ‘Fresh Out Live’

Justin Bieber is giving back.

The “Yummy” singer made a surprise appearance on MTV’s “Fresh Out Live” on Friday. He was joined by host Sway Calloway and Migos member Quavo. Bieber, 25, signed a $100,00 check to be donated to a superfan named Julie Coker.

Coker “is a senior at Stockton University and a leader in Active Minds, a nonprofit that supports mental health awareness and education for young adults,” a press release explains. “Coker has been diagnosed with depression, and found a purpose in helping others.”

“She recently participated in the #HugMore campaign — a partnership between Bieber, Schmidt’s and Active Minds — on her college campus, and has helped screen nearly 4,000 young adults for suicide, depression, or disordered eating behaviours,” it continues.

Bieber’s six-figure gift will help support Coker’s career ambitions as a social worker.