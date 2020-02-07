Rihanna Pokes Fun At Fans Who Are Demanding More Music

Rihanna fans are desperate for new music, but Rihanna is clapping back at those who are asking the wrong way.

RELATED: Rihanna To Receive Special Honour At NAACP Image Awards

The “Wild Thoughts” singer took to Instagram on Friday to promote her Fenty fashion line. Unfortunately, some fans were more concerned with the fact she has not dropped an album in more than four years.

“When y’all was asleep last night, I was out interacting with my @fenty digital windows at Bergdorf Goodman!” she wrote. “If you happen to be in NYC today do a lil’ drive-by before it ends tonight!”

“Interact with some music, please,” one commenter wrote. “Groundbreaking,” Rihanna replied. “BYE WHERE IS THE ALBUM,” said another. “Wow. So creative,” RiRi said.

RELATED: Rihanna Is Single After Rumours Swirled About ASAP Rocky

Other gems from Rihanna’s commenter clap backs include “I’m sick of ‘where the album, sis'” and “Why have I never seen this before?”