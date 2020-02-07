Nicole Richie’s Alter-Ego ‘Nikki Fre$h’ Will Rap About Environmental Issues

Nicole Richie is spitting funky fresh rhymes in “Nikki Fre$h”.

Richie will star in the new Quibi comedy series “Nikki Fre$h” which depicts Richie’s alter-ego as a rapper. Her sub-genre of hip-hop is Parent Trap, focused on socially conscious and educational rhymes. One of her hit songs tackles the potential extinction of bees.

“The tea is that they’re going to f**king die,” Richie told The Zoe Report. “We can’t be here without them. They play a very big role in apples, avocados, almonds, even coffee.”

There will also be raps about global warming and reducing plastic usage.

“I’m making an iconic rap album right now about how I’m not using plastic,” Richie added. “Do I use plastic sometimes? Yes, I do. I really try not to. Got the old tea cup. But it’s the effort. It’s just being aware.”

The series will be executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin. The Quibi streaming services premieres April 6.