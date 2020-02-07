‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Has ‘Tough Skin Now’ After Facing Criticism

Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” has raised a few eyebrows.

People have debated if he has been “the worst Bachelor ever” due to the way he has handled the drama between the women in the house, including sending women home based on stories he has heard or not giving them a rose only to bring them back in the next episode.

Social media has not been kind to Weber, who told E! News that he has had to build a “tough skin” to deal with his criticism.

“I’m definitely getting some tough skin now,” he told the outlet. “But I just…I understand that there’s a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think it’s a little…it’s too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that’s kind of been kind of coming out.”

Weber added that he hopes people start to focus on the positivity instead.

“I just think there’s no place for that and there’s too much of that right now, and I wish that people could more focus on spreading love and just more positivity and not so much negative stuff, because again, we’re just we’re all human, and I know there’s a lot of opinions about a lot of the women on the show, a lot of opinions about me,” he said.

The pilot noted, “we’re not perfect, but I just wish people would focus more on spreading love rather than so much hate.”

He also spoke about how very few people know what it is like in his shoes on the show.

“You have no idea, and obviously being on the contestant side and being on the lead side are two different worlds and so you can never really prepare for either one,” he explained. “I remember getting ready to be the ‘Bachelor’ and you try to prepare as well as you can. You think you know what’s coming and how you’re going to handle it, and there’s just no way. You can’t ever imagine dating that many people in that kind of environment. It’s a beautiful, amazing environment, but it’s also very tough, there’s a lot of pressure and you have to make decisions in a really short amount of time and you have to let go of relationships that you maybe don’t know if you want to let go of yet, and it’s tough. And you just you try your best, and that’s all I did and, you know, I’m happy about that.”