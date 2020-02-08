Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy For His Late Father: ‘You Were Taken Too Fast’

Dwayne Johnson is sharing the eulogy he gave for his father, Rocky Johnson.

In a video that Johnson posted on Instagram, he delivers a touching eulogy at the funeral service of the late WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away on Jan. 15 from a heart attack at age 75.

“Man, I wish I had… I wish I had one more shot,” says an emotional Johnson, 47, in the video. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye… to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”

RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dead At 75

He recalls learning the news about his dad while driving onto a movie set. “I’m literally just pulling in and I’m looking at the whole crew, hundreds of guys and women milling around, carrying equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I’m waving back and it all got really foggy and it seemed like it was a big dream,” he says.

“You know how you have those moments where you try and shake yourself out of it, and you’re like ‘No, it’s not a dream… My dad’s gone.’”

It was right then, Johnson explains, that he received some clarity. “And I heard a voice say, ‘Well, hey, the show must go on,’ and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that,” Johnson adds.

Johnson also praises his father’s “trailblazing” work in breaking the race barrier in professional wrestling.

“The other side to it that I wanted to point out that I thought was important to say is that when somebody is a trailblazer that means that they actually, they have the ability to change behaviour and audience’s behaviour, people’s behaviour. And for my dad, when he broke into the business in the mid ’60s and throughout the late ’60s and into the ’70s in the United States where racial tension and divide was very strong and in the ’60s and the ’70s you have a black man coming in, it’s an all-white audience and all these small little towns that eventually I would go on to wrestle in — but at that time he changed the audience’s behaviour and actually had them cheer for this black man,” Johnson continues.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Honours Late Dad Rocky Johnson: ‘You Were Ripped Away From Me So Fast Without Warning’

“And not when he was wrestling against other black men, ’cause he was usually the only black guy in the territory, he was wrestling against other white wrestlers. I thought that was really unique, and I thought that was really powerful, and I thought that it deserved to be said. And that’s what this man did. When you think of my dad’s name, you think ‘hard work,’” Johnson says.

“You think ‘barrier-breaking,’ you think being the hardest worker in the room, always working out. He taught me how to work out at a very young age. Hard work, discipline — those are things and tenets that are synonymous with my dad’s name,” he adds.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Lost Dad Rocky Johnson To Heart Attack: I ‘Didn’t Get A Chance To Say Goodbye’

“What’s amazing to me now, after a day like today after we come here and we give our respect and our love, he’s galvanized, he’s responsible for galvanizing families now. Because through processes like this, we’ve all lost loved ones, but guaranteed when we walk out of these doors, we’re going to hold each other a bit tighter, we’re going to hug each other a bit harder, we’re going to kiss each other and we’re going to say, ‘I love you,’ and we’re going to be a bit more present,” Johnson concludes. “I wish your soul at rest and at ease.”