‘Cats’ Dominates The Razzies, Nominated For Worst Picture, Screenplay, Director & More

With the Oscars just one day away, there’s still one more Hollywood award to be presented, albeit one that nobody wants to receive.

On Saturday, the nominations were revealed for the Razzie Awards, presented to the worst movies and film performances of the past year.

For the 2020 Razzies, one film managed to claw its way to the top — or bottom, as the case may be: “Cats”.

In fact, the widely derided film version of the enduring Broadway musical received a total of eight Razzie nominations, including acting nominations for stars James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward and Judy Dench, with Dench singled out for “looking suspiciously similar to the Cowardly Lion from ‘Wizard of Oz’.”

Other films that received multiple nominations include “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood”, all of which received nods in the Worst Picture category. Also vying for Worst Picture are “The Fanatic” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”.

In the acting categories, John Travolta received two Razzie nominations, for his performances in “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint”, while Anne Hathaway likewise received dual nominations for “The Hustle” and “Serenity”.

On the plus side, there proved to be some big competition in the Razzie Redeemer category, which honours a former Razzie nominee who delivered a performance that was actually good. Nominees for 2020 include Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is My Name”, Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” and Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems”.

Look for the winners to be revealed on Sunday morning ahead of the Oscars.