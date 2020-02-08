Ariana Grande Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of ‘Thank U, Next’, Says Making Album ‘Literally Saved My Life’

Ariana Grande is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the release of Thank U, Next, sharing just how important the album has been in her life.
In an emotional Instagram post, Grande writes that “making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people.”
Added Grande: “thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain.”
She continued by admitting “that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it.”
She concluded by revealing she’s “been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. :) sending a tremendous, warm hug.”
Grande’s fans shared their emotional reactions: