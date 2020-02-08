Norwegian Singer Angelina Jordan Covers Elton John For ‘AGT: Champions’ Finals

Angelina Jordan is turning up the heat for the finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, wrapping her powerful voice around an Elton John classic.

In a sneak peek at her performance from Monday’s finals, the 13-year-old singer — who was just 8 when she won “Norway’s Got Talent” — puts a slow-burn, haunting spin on Sir Elton’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

Jordan’s performance impressed the judges, particularly Heidi Klum, who gave her Golden Buzzer to Jordan earlier in the season.

“You make your Golden Buzzer mama so proud!” said Klum, describing the youngster as “a superstar in the making.”

Howie Mandel, meanwhile described her take on the song as “hypnotic,” while fellow judge Alesha Dixon called her “an old soul trapped in a young person’s body.”

Even Simon Cowell offered praise. “I’m gonna remember this performance for years and years and years because you didn’t do what people would normally do in this situation,” he said, lauding her for making a 46-year-old song sound “current” and “relevant”.

The finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” take place on Monday.