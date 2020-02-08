Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To The Late Kirk Douglas, Reveals He Once Saved Her From Drowning

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying tribute to the late Kirk Douglas, who was close friends with her parents, actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Curtis, 61, took to Instagram on Friday, sharing some vintage photos.

One photo features Douglas and her parents, who all appeared together in the 1958 feature “The Vikings”.

“Kirk and [his wife Anne Buydens] were important to BOTH my parents. Here in ‘The Vikings’ with both Tony and Janet,” she wrote.

Douglas passing this week at age 103 apparently led her to recall a very important memory from her past.

“I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling,” she added.

Curtis continued, by recalling that both families had lost children. “I was in school with their son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, [Curtis’ half-brother] Nicholas in 1994,” she wrote. “Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL.”

Curtis encouraged her social media followers to visit the charitable foundation, founded by Douglas and his wife, writing, “See the work that they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honouring his legacy.”

The Hollywood icon’s death was announced on Wednesday by his son, actor Michael Douglas. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he shared in a statement.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” he concluded. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”