Australian TV Reporter Freaks Out When Snake Bites Her Microphone

Australian TV reporter Sarah Cawte got more than she bargained for while shooting a segment with a snake.

In the spot, a snake is resting on her shoulder while the nervous reporter is about to begin speaking, when suddenly the snake strikes at the microphone she’s holding in her hand.

“He’s biting my microphone! What do I do?” Cawte asks, her eyes widening in fear.

Someone offscreen tells her to stay still, while the snake strikes at the mic several more times before settling down and staying still long enough for the terrified reporter to deliver her report — which, ironically, is about how snakes are more frightened of humans than vice-versa.

In a subsequent interview, Cawte reveals that she had “psyched myself up to have [a snake] draped around my shoulders for this particular shot.”

As Cawte explains, when the snake kept attacking the mic, she became nervous “because my hand was close to where it was biting,” while the cameraman and snake handler on hand “just stood there. They thought it was hilarious!”