Sam Smith Blown Away By Karaoke Cover Of Their Song: ‘Who Is This Kid?’

A viral video of a singer delivering a jaw-dropping karaoke performance of a Sam Smith song has been making the rounds on the internet, and finally made it to Smith.

In the video, the singer is inside a store while singing into a karaoke machine’s microphone, delivering an unbelievable rendition of Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

Smith shared the video on Twitter, writing an all-caps message: “WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE.”

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

Also impressed was singer Kelly Clarkson, who responded to Smith’s tweet, declaring, “This kid is insane!”

This video has been going around my team as well! This kid is insane!! https://t.co/ucGFrXD0I7 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 8, 2020

As Smith’s Twitter followers quickly informed, the “kid” is Carlmalone Montecido, who is no stranger to television viewers in his native Philippines, where he competed in the TV talent competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan”.

The video featuring Montecido, who is blind, was uploaded onto Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 8 million times.

Montecido does more singing on his own YouTube channel; check out a sample of the talented young vocalist performing on television.