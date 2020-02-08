Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video Of 7-Month-Old Daughter Capri

Vanessa Bryant is finding ways to smile amidst tragedy.

The late Kobe Bryant‘s wife took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of her 7-month-old daughter, Capri Kobe “Koko,” smiling wide as she’s standing while being held by her aunt.

“My Koko Bean. ❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months,” Vanessa, 37, captioned the adorable clip, as she’s heard saying, “Try it again, mama. Again, woo, good job, Koko. Good job, mamacita.”

It’s been a difficult time for Vanessa and her family. Her second eldest child, Gianna, as well as the NBA star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside seven other victims.

Her post comes days after she mourned her daughter, Instagramming a photo from Gianna’s jersey retirement ceremony featuring the number two, which was her jersey number for her Mamba Academy team.

“My Gianna. God I miss you,” Vanessa wrote. “I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️.”

Earlier that day, she also wrote about how much she missed her “best friend” Kobe.

“#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much,” she wrote alongside a smiling picture of the NBA icon. “#Handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.'”

A special memorial for Kobe and Gianna will take place on Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Vanessa posted artwork with purple and yellow butterflies — the Lakers colors. “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️💜💛,” she wrote alongside the post.

The date of “2/24” has extra meaning for the Bryant family, as “2” was Gianna’s jersey number, “24” was Kobe’s last jersey number and, as Vanessa stated, the athlete was a Los Angeles Laker, and was with his wife, for 20 years.

