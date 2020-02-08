Whitney Port Slams Trolls Who Criticized Her 2-Year-Old Son’s Long Hair: ‘There’s So Much Wrong In There’

Whitney Port is clapping back at those who have criticized her son’s hair.

People have been slamming Port for letting her son, Sonny Sanford, 2, have long curly hair.

“Welcome to I love my toddler but he can look however he wants,” Port said in a YouTube video titled “I Love My Toddler, But Let’s Talk About His Hair”.

“Sonny has always had great hair. He was born with hair, lots of it,” “The Hills” star continued. “When I was like 8 months pregnant the ultrasound technician was like you better get a comb ready, because this baby has a lot of hair.”

The comments about her son’s hair started when she recently shared a cute photo of her son on Instagram.

That is when someone commented: “He looks like a she, Whitney. I get the whole not wanting to depict their gender but jesus, this is the third pic of him today that if I didn’t know he was a son I’d most def think he was a girl.”

“There’s so much wrong in there,” Port said of the comment.

“First off, what is a he supposed to look like and what is a she supposed to look like. There isn’t any supposed to look like anything. Whoever said that because boys have long hair that makes them less of a boy, I just don’t understand that,” she said.

Port continued to say that these people are “really just showing their true colours.”

“It’s homophobic,” her husband Tim Rosenman added in the background.

“Yeah, it’s homophobic and this felt like something I needed to respond to because I’m not cool with that,” she said. “It’s one thing if people think I complain a lot or they’re saying something negative about me, but to be homophobic and let that live on my feed, I needed to respond back.”

Even after posting her video, comments continued to roll in including criticizing Port for her parenting and the way she dresses her son.

Rosenman added, “if he wants to wear a dress, he can wear a f**king dress.”

“We are not pushing him towards heterosexuality or homosexuality. He will just be whatever he is born to be and we’re here to support that. Not push him in one direction or another,” he added.