Kumail Nanjiani Reveals His Father’s Hilarious Socks Featuring Shirtless Star

Kumail Nanjiani has been getting a lot of attention for his buff physique after the newly muscled “Silicon Valley” star shared a shirtless photo showcasing his shredded torso.

That attention has not gone unnoticed by Nanjiani’s father, as the actor revealed in a hilarious Twitter post.

In the post, he shares some photos of socks imprinted with his famous shirtless photo, along with the words, “I AM HIS DAD.”

“Visiting the parents,” Nanjiani wrote in the caption. “My dad has these socks.”

Nanjiani has been on an intensive diet-and-exercise regime for his role in the upcoming Marvel flick “The Eternals”, and made waves when he first shared the pic on Instagram.