Ewan McGregor’s Uncle, Who Appeared In ‘Star Wars’, Discouraged Him From Joining The Franchise

Ewan McGregor will be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming series for Disney+ after playing the iconic Jedi in a trio of “Star Wars” films between 1999 and 2005.

However, had he listened to the advice of his uncle, who appeared in the first three “Star Wars” movies, McGregor would never have taken the part.

In a sneak peek at an interview with Willie Geist for “Sunday Today”, McGregor reveals that his uncle, Denis Lawson — who played fighter pilot Wedge Antilles in the original “Star Wars” and sequels “The Empire Strikes Back” and

“Return of the Jedi” — tried to convince him to stay away from the franchise.

“When my parents took me to… see ‘Star Wars’ for the first time in the cinema, to see my uncle on the screen but also it was ‘Star Wars’, it blew my mind,” McGregor tells Geist.

“And my uncle is in all three of those original films… He’d always been really dismissive of it because he did a couple of weeks work, sitting in a cardboard spaceship… and yet he had this massive following. It sort of annoyed him,” he continues.

“He was one of the people who said, ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it… and then the nearer I got to it, the more I wanted to do it,” McGregor adds.

The interview will air in its entirety on Sunday, Feb. 9.