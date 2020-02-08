Kobe Bryant’s Final LA Times Interview Was All About His Love For His Family

Kobe Bryant’s final interview with the LA Times before his untimely death was all about the love he had for his family.

Bryant adored his wife Vanessa, and their daughters, Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born last June. When asked why he wouldn’t be at the Lakers’ season opener, he explained that he would rather be at Natalia’s volleyball game that evening.

“I have my routine at home,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t want to go, but I’d rather be giving B.B. a shower and sing Barney songs to her. I played 20 years and I missed those moments before.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Confirms Date & Details For Kobe Bryant’s Celebration Of Life At Staples Center

“For me to make the trip up to Staples Center, that means I’m missing an opportunity to spend another night with my kids when I know how fast it goes. … I want to make sure the days that I’m away from them are days that I absolutely have to be. I’d rather be with them than doing anything else,” he added.

Although he did love bringing Gianna to the games because of her interest in the sport.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Showed No Signs Of Engine Failure: Probe

“What I love about Gigi is her curiosity about the game,” Bryant said. “She’s very curious. Even in a heated situation in a game where it’s going back and forth, she can detach herself and come to me and ask a very specific question, which is not common. She’ll come over and say, ‘OK, on this particular trap when I’m trying to close the gap but she’s getting on the outside, do I need to change my angle?’ It’s a very specific question. That’s pretty damn cool.”