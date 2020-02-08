Stormtroopers Boogie Dance To ‘The Cha, Cha, Slide’ In ‘AGT: The Champions’ Preview

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act is back on Monday’s episode of “American’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

In a preview of the show, the hit dance troupe can be seen in their full stormtroopers gear dancing to “The Cha, Cha, Slide”.

Despite wearing the clunky costumes, the dancers still manage to show off their impressive hip shakes.

Even the judges were in on the fun with Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon getting up on their feet to dance at the judges’ panel.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” airs Monday at 8/7c.