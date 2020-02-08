Leslie Jones Said She ‘Abstained’ From Majority Of Oscar Ballot Because ‘There Are No Black People On It’

Leslie Jones has been a voting member of the Academy Awards since 2018 and this year she is taking a stand.

The actress tweeted out that this year’s voting “didn’t take long” because of the lack of diversity so she only voted for Cynthia Erivo.

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting,” Jones said while adding the hashtag #moreblackpeopleplease.

However, Jones’ stand didn’t go over well on social media as many pointed out there are Asian and Latin nominees that deserved credit.

Others drew attention to the “Hair Love” short from Matthew A. Cherry. Jones did disable comments on Instagram after receiving backlash but add on Twitter that she did vote for him.

“Ok geeeez yes I voted for @MatthewACherry tooo didn’t think I needed to say that!” Jones added.

The awards are at a three year low for black nominees with a total of five.

“Harriet” composer Joshuah Brian Campbell, “Hair Love” producer Karen Rupert Toliver and director Ladj Ly who is nominated for best international feature for “Les Misérables” are also nominated in addition to Cherry and Erivo.