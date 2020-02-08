2020 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here!

Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the stars gathered at Santa Monica beach in California, to celebrate the best in indie film on Saturday. Held the day before the Oscars, the 35th annual Spirit Awards was a star-studded affair with Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson up for awards, as well as their respective films, “Hustlers” and “Marriage Story”. “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” lead the nominations, with five apiece.

BEST FEATURE

“A Hidden Life”

“Clemency”

“The Farewell” –WINNER

“Marriage Story”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Booksmart” — WINNER

“The Climb”

“Diane”

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

“The Mustang”

“See You Yesterday”

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen, “Colewell”

Hong Chau, “Driveways”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” — WINNER

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Luce”

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”

Matthias Schoenaerts, “The Mustang”

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, “Give Me Liberty”

Octavia Spencer, “Luce”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell” — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse” — WINNER

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Shia LaBeouf, “Honey Boy”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Wendell Pierce, “Burning Cane”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

“Marriage Story”

Director: Noah Baumbach

Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Lorene Scafaria, “Hustlers”

Julius Onah, “Luce”

Robert Eggers, “The Lighthouse”

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems” — WINNER

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” — WINNER

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, “To Dust”

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

Chinonye Chukwu, “Clemency”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, “High Flying Bird”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, “See You Yesterday” — WINNER

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, “Driveways”

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, “Blow the Man Down”

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, “Greener Grass”

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, “The Vast of Night”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, “Hustlers”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse” — WINNER

Natasha Braier, “Honey Boy”

Chananun Chotrungroj, “The Third Wife”

Pawel Pogorzelski, “Midsommar”

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, “The Third Wife”

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems” — WINNER

Tyler L. Cook, “Sword of Trust”

Louise Ford, “The Lighthouse”

Kirill Mikhanovsky, “Give Me Liberty”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory” — WINNER

“Apollo 11”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“Island of the Hungry Ghosts”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Invisible Life” (Brazil)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Parasite” (South Korea) — WINNER

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)

“Retablo” (Peru)

“The Souvenir” (United Kingdom)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

“Burning Cane”

“Colewell”

“Give Me Liberty” — WINNER

“Premature”

“Wild Nights With Emily”

BONNIE AWARD

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honour, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt — WINNER

Lulu Wang

PRODUCERS AWARD

The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Mollye Asher — WINNER

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Rashaad Ernesto Green, “Premature” — WINNER

Ash Mayfair, “The Third Wife”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Khalik Allah, “Black Mother”

Davy Rothbart, “17 Blocks”

Nadia Shihab, “Jaddoland” — WINNER

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, “América”

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wants to Teach Her Daughter After Portraying Ramona in ‘Hustlers’

Why Robert Pattinson Only Wants to Play ‘The Most Extreme, Strange’ Characters (Exclusive)

Renée Zellweger Talks Possibly Winning an Oscar for ‘Judy’ 16 Years After ‘Cold Mountain’ (Exclusive)