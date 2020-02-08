Bill Nye Dances Down The Catwalk At New York Fashion Week

Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Bill Nye hit the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

A clip of the television host and scientist went viral of him walking The Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Pier 59 Studios. The Blue Jacket Fashion Show benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

RELATED: John Oliver Brings Bill Nye Out To Explain The Dangers Of Climate Change

Wearing a blue floral jacket by Nicholas Graham, Nye danced down the runway to Lizzo’s “Juice”.

please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying pic.twitter.com/3ZSyCxcBNv — big t (@miuyorker) February 7, 2020

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Surprised By Bill Nye At SXSW

“Bill Nye has figured out the science to rhythm and… I’m here for it,” commented one person.

Another added, “Bill Nye dancing to Lizzo is so pure.”