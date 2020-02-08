Jennifer Lopez Responds To Super Bowl Halftime Critics: ‘I Think That’s Honestly Silliness’

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime show was a celebration of Latino heritage, but many blasted the two for being “too sexy”.

Critics attacked everything from the outfits the singers wore, the dancing and Lopez’s pole routine.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. — AP Photo/Seth Wenig

“I think that’s honestly silliness,” JLo told Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards.

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” Lopez said. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”

She added that the night was “amazing”.

“The message of standing up for yourself, being a women – that’s what I want to pass on to little girls – everything about you – be proud of it,” she said. “I’m very proud of the performance that night.”