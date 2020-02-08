Adam Sandler’s Independent Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech Will Go Down In History

Many believed Adam Sandler was snubbed this awards season for his work in “Uncut Gems” but he finally got his credit at the Independent Spirit Awards.

On Saturday night, Sandler won for Best Actor where he gave an incredible speech.

“I’d like to also give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as ‘the guys who lost to f**king Adam Sandler,'” he started.

He continued to talk about how he lost “Best Looking” in High School but instead was given “Best Personality”.

“Tonight as I look around this room I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘best personality’ awards of Hollywood,” Adam said. “So, when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf**kers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time, but our independent personalities will shine on forever.”

He wasn’t the only “Uncut Gems” alum to give an epic speech.

The Safdie Brothers won for Best Director and took an unusual turn when giving their speech.

Given the short timeframe, Benny and Josh both gave their separate speeches at the very same time, talking over each. Even though it was hard to tell what either one was saying, it was still hilarious.