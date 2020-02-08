Laura Dern Gets Serenaded By Gay Men’s Chorus Of Los Angeles During Independent Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards honoured Laura Dern like no one else could on Saturday.

It started when host Aubrey Plaza brought out the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles to celebrate the not-so-obvious LGBTQ moments in films.

The song started off on a low note as they sang, “Idina Menzel in ‘Uncut Gems’, J. Lo pole-dancing to Fiona Apple, FKA Twigs talking about snakes.”

RELATED: Adam Sandler’s Independent Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech Will Go Down In History

The choir continued to sing about “The Farewell”, “Judy” and “Parasite” before “Marriage Story”

“The kid from ‘Marriage Story’, probably, one day. He’s obsessed with Halloween and loves his mother,” they added.

Then came Dern’s tribute.

“Laura Dern kicking her feet on the couch, Laura Dern ordering a kale salad, Laura Dern dressed slutty in court,” they sang while naming as many of her scenes from “Marriage Story” as possible.

RELATED: Laura Dern Jokes About Destroying Adam Driver In Every Movie They’ve Worked On Together: ‘Next Time I’ll Be Nice’

The choir then chanted her name over and over again while showing clips from her past movies as including “Jurassic Park”.

Dern went from looks of confusion to absolutely loving the montage as she danced along. Naomi Watts, who was seated next to her, also looked like she was enjoying the moment.