Prince Andrew Continues To Represent Queen Elizabeth Despite Stepping Down After Jeffery Epstein Scandal

Late last year, Prince Andrew announced he would be stepping aside from royal duties after a disastrous interview about his connection to Jeffery Epstein and his alleged relationship with an underage girl.

The Duke of York is no longer supposed to be representing Queen Elizabeth, but the Chinese ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming just revealed that Prince Andrew, along with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and their eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were invited to a dinner at their home for the Lunar New Year where Andrew brought along a message from the Queen.

While Andrew is still allowed to attend private dinners, the problem lies in that Queen Elizabeth had Andrew represent her. Therefore, once again representing the monarchy he stepped away from.

“Her Majesty The Queen sent an encouraging message to President Xi and Chinese people: At the critical time of fighting #coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus. It was conveyed by Duke of York,” Xiaoming wrote.

In a separate tweet, he added, “My wife and I invited Duke of York and his family to our residence and celebrated Chinese New Year. Their enthusiasm for China and contribution to China-UK relation is highly appreciated.”

My wife and I invited Duke of York and his family to our residence and celebrated Chinese New Year. Their enthusiasm for China and contribution to China-UK relation is highly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/RXw6Zumsnp — Liu Xiaoming (@AmbLiuXiaoMing) February 8, 2020

Prince Andrew has mostly laid low since stepping aside, although it was just announced he will walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle during her private wedding in May.

Government officials have also been debating if a flag should still be flown on Prince Andrew’s birthday.

Andrew’s statement about stepping down in November did read, “I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission”, which did leave many questioning what exactly the “foreseeable future” entailed.

Could this be the end of Andrew’s leave?