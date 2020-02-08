Ciara Had To Be Cut Out Of Her Dress By Russell Wilson After The Tom Ford Show

Ciara looked stunning at the Tom Ford show in Los Angeles on Friday night but she had a major fashion mishap.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson (third in total), shared a collection of clips to Instagram the following morning revealing that her zipper broke.

“What are the chances?” Ciara said in an Instagram Story video that showed two assistants sewing her in. “I am running on my way to Tom Ford and my zipper popped. So now we’re just — this is how we’re getting to the show. Shoutout to Rachel and Amanda, just tag-teaming it right now. The stuff that we go through ladies, anything for fashion.”

In another story of Wilson cutting her out of the dress, she added, “Right now my honey is cutting me out of this dress. You cannot damage this dress, baby.”

All the hard work paid off because you couldn’t tell when the couple arrived at the show.

Wilson and Ciara announced last week that they are expecting again. They welcomed Sienna Princess in April 2017. She is also mother to Future Zahir, 5, who she shares with ex- Future.