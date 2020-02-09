First Look At Sophie Turner In Quibi’s Plane Crash Thriller ‘Survive’

By Brent Furdyk.

Yet-to-launch streaming service Quibi has been unveiling a flurry of new programming for its unique concept: TV series meant to be watched on a phone, with short episodes under 10 minutes in length.

The latest series teased is “Survive”, starring Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) as a troubled young woman flying home after a stint in a psychiatric facility. Her plans to take her own life by swallowing a handful of pills are interrupted when the plane crashes into a snow-topped mountain, leaving her and a fellow passenger (Corey Hawkins, “Straight Out of Compton”) as the sole survivors.

The two face a perilous journey through the frozen wilderness, where there’s only one rule to follow: survive.

Quibi is set to launch on April 10.

