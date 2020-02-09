Justin Bieber Performs ‘Yummy’, ‘Intentions’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Justin Bieber hit the stage of Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H on Saturday, delivering two numbers as musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Not only was this the first time Bieber has performed on “SNL” since 2013, it also marked the live TV debut of his new singles “Yummy” and “Intentions”.

For “Yummy”, Bieber appeared inside a green box while accompanied by musicians playing acoustic guitar, standup bass and cello.

RELATED: Bill Hader Explains Why Justin Bieber Was The Worst ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

About a minute into the song, the musicians vanished, replaced by a cadre of backup dancers who mirrored the singer’s choreographed moves.

Later in the show, Bieber was joined by Migos’ Quavo for new single “Intentions”, which dropped one day earlier.

Ahead of the show, Bieber encouraged fans to tune in to see “the live tv debut of the great Mustachio.”

Bieber’s fifth studio album, Changes, will be released on Friday, Feb. 14.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.