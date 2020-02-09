Marcelito Pomoy Sings Both Parts Of ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Duet In Amazing ‘AGT: Champions’ Performance

Marcelito Pomoy has mastered the ability to sing both tenor and baritone parts, leading to some jaw-dropping performances as he competes in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

Pomoy’s vocal dexterity shone brightly in his latest performance, with the “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner handling both the Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion parts in “Beauty and the Beast” for the “AGT: Champions” finals on Monday.

The performance dazzled the judges, with Heidi Klum insisting that even though he’s sang several times before, “it never gets old… it’s like so many voices inside of your body.”

Howie Mandel lauded Pomoy for “making the right choices on the right song,” with Alesha Dixon agreeing that “the song choice was perfect” and that he “absolutely nailed it tonight.”

Leave it to Simon Cowell to pour cold water on the love-fest, telling Pomoy that even though he felt the performance was the strongest to date, “if it was my choice, on a night like this, I would have done something less predictable…”

“How was that predictable?” interrupted Dixon as the crowd booed Cowell, who held his ground by insisting that if Pomoy “had done something out of his comfort zone… that could have given you another moment.” He concluded by telling Pomoy, “You’ve got a massive career in front of you, you really, really do.”

The “America’s Got Talent: The Champsions” finals air on Monday, Feb. 10.