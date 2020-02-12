Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King After Kobe Bryant Comments, Admits He ‘Overreacted’

Snoop Dogg is apologizing to CBS anchor Gayle King for some nasty remarks he made on social media, admitting he “overreacted” when she referenced rape allegations made against Kobe Bryant in a “CBS This Morning” interview last week.

In the interview, King was speaking with WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s passing when she brought up the 2003 allegations.

Leslie took issue with King’s line of questioning, telling her, “I think the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like if you had questions about it, you’ve had many years to ask him that.”

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

The backlash has been severe, with King reportedly receiving death threats.

On Thursday, rapper 50 Cent tweeted a video in which Snoop issued an angry response to King, calling her a “funky dog head b***h” and accusing her of trying to “tarnish my motherf**king homeboy’s reputation.”

He concluded by telling King to “back off, b***h, before we come get you.”

i apologize for his language in advance, to people who get distracted by words and miss the point. @SnoopDogg expressing how he feels about Gale & oprah funky Dog Face LOL #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/2t2NDDHdsu — 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2020

On Saturday, Snoop issued a second video to clarify that he didn’t mean his words to be a threat.

“I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family,” he said.

“Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman?” he said of King, who is 65. “I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

The always outspoken Rose McGowan had a completely different take on whole thing, pointing out that Bryant apologized to a hurt young woman,” sharing the apology that Bryant issued to his accuser.

“Truth hurts. Death hurts,” wrote McGowan, telling Snoop and others “terrorizing” King to “grow the f**k up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you.”

You want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a hurt young woman. Snoop & others it’s time to stop terrorizing @gayleking & @feliciasonmez Truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the fuck up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you pic.twitter.com/EEkg6u1HNM — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 9, 2020

On Feb. 12, Snoop Dogg finally came to realize the error of his ways, and issued yet another video — this one a full-on apology.

“Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked. Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out on your name and being disrespectful,” said the rapper in a video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that,” he added. “I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong.“

He concluded: “I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk. Privately. Have a good day.”