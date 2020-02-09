Snoop Dogg Clarifies Remarks About Gayle King After She Referenced Kobe Bryant Rape Case: ‘I Didn’t Threaten Her’

Snoop Dogg is walking back some angry remarks he made about Gayle King after she referenced rape allegations made against Kobe Bryant in a “CBS This Morning” interview.

In the interview, King was speaking with WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s passing when she brought up the 2003 allegations.

RELATED: CBS Responds To Backlash Surrounding Gayle King’s Questions About Kobe Bryant Rape Allegations In New Interview

Leslie took issue with King’s line of questioning, telling her, “I think the media should be more respectful at this time. It’s like if you had questions about it, you’ve had many years to ask him that.”

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

The backlash has been severe, with King reportedly receiving death threats.

On Thursday, rapper 50 Cent tweeted a video in which Snoop issued an angry response to King, calling her a “funky dog head b***h” and accusing her of trying to “tarnish my motherf**king homeboy’s reputation.”

He concluded by telling King to “back off, b***h, before we come get you.”

i apologize for his language in advance, to people who get distracted by words and miss the point. @SnoopDogg expressing how he feels about Gale & oprah funky Dog Face LOL #starzgettheapp #abcforlife #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/2t2NDDHdsu — 50cent (@50cent) February 6, 2020

On Saturday, Snoop issued a second video to clarify that he didn’t mean his words to be a threat.

“I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family,” he said.

RELATED: CBS News President Calls Threats Against Gayle King ‘Reprehensible’

“Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman?” he said of King, who is 65. “I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

The always outspoken Rose McGowan had a completely different take on whole thing, pointing out that Bryant apologized to a hurt young woman,” sharing the apology that Bryant issued to his accuser.

“Truth hurts. Death hurts,” wrote McGowan, telling Snoop and others “terrorizing” King to “grow the f**k up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you.”