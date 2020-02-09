Luke Evans Shares Vacation Video With Boyfriend Rafa Olarra: ‘He Loves My Welsh Humour’

Luke Evans has tended to keep his private life private, but the 40-year-old actor is opening up in on social media, sharing a vacation video of himself and boyfriend Rafa Olarra.

Tagged with the hashtags #hawaiimemories and #happiness, the brief video finds the pair laughing together while a stream flows in the background.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!!” writes Evans in the caption.

Among the comments was one from fashion designer Brian Atwood, who wrote, “Cute couple!!!”

Last month, Evans shared a photo of himself and Olarra, who was apparently training for the New York City marathon.

“Today I will be playing the role of ‘Coach,'” he wrote.