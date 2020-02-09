‘SNL’: Chloe Fineman Cracks Up Colin Jost With Scarlett Johansson Impression: ‘Do You Feel Like You’re At Home, Colin?’

Colin Jost received some good-natured ribbing from “Saturday Night Live” co-star Chloe Fineman during this weekend’s “Weekend Update”.

Fineman has become an “SNL” standout thanks to her killer impressions, and she unleashed even more as she ran down this year’s roster of female acting nominees at the Oscars — which, Fineman declares, is “my favourite holiday!”

Fineman begins by sharing how much she’s learned by studying the nominees’ performances, a premise that leads her to discuss the secrets of “steering wheel acting,” which is “the scene in every Oscar movie where a broken woman [sobbing] is finally alone in her car and just let’s it all go…”

Fineman shared more examples, including a bang-on impression of Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland.

She then moves to “teacup acting,” delivering a deep-voiced take on Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story”, reciting lines while sipping from an imaginary teacup until asking Jost — who’s engaged to the actual ScarJo — “Do you feel like you’re at home?”

“Not really, we don’t have to do this,” responds Jost before cracking up. “It’s really good, thank you.”

