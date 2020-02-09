Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Return To London For Royal Event

As the transition to a private life grows near for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they still have a few more royal engagements to take part in before the Spring.

The Sunday Times has learned that Queen Elizabeth has requested that the two attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry and Meghan will fly back to the United Kingdom with Archie for a few more engagements before returning to Canada.

Harry and Meghan will attend the service in their positions as President and Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The duo has yet to lay out their plans in entirety of what they hope to achieve in post-royal life but a plan is expected in the Spring as they say good-bye to their royal roles.

The Queen is reportedly “remarkably relaxed” about Harry and Meghan’s new journey and told friends, “If that’s what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go.”