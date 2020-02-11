Lil Wayne Beats Elvis’ Chart Record (But Not Drake’s) As 4 ‘Funeral’ Tracks Arrive On Billboard Hot 100

A funeral is rarely a reason for celebration — unless Funeral is the title of an album that just broke Elvis Presley’s record on the Billboard charts.

Not only is Funeral spending its fifth week at #1 atop the top 200 album chart, Billboard is also reporting that four tracks from the new album have charted on the Hot 100 top-40 singles chart. This gives Lil Wayne an impressive 82 songs to make it onto that chart — one more than The King, who charted 81.

The tracks are: “I Do It,” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby, at #33, “Mahogany” (#1), “Mama Mia” (#87) and the album’s title track, “Funeral” (#88).

While Lil Wayne may have outpaced Presley, Toronto’s own Drake remains the king of the Hot 100, having landed 100 songs on the chart so far.

Previously, Billboard reported that Funeral has captured the top spot in its Top 200 album chart, with 139,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 6, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

This, notes the magazine, marks the rapper’s fifth album to hit #1, following on the heels of 2018’s Tha Carter V.

Here are the artists with the most Hot 100 hits under their belts:

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

100, Drake

82, Lil Wayne

81, Elvis Presley

63, Taylor Swift

57, Elton John

56, Kanye West

54, Nicki Minaj

51, Eminem

51, “Glee” cast

50, The Beatles

50, Jay-Z

50, Rihanna

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lil Wayne discussed how Funeral represents his latest evolution as an artist.

“I’ve always been the artist that’s been left field,” he said. “I’ve always been whatever they want to call me, some Martian or whatever. I’ve always been that artist and that’s just the growth of who that artist is now.”