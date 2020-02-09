Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ Becomes Rapper’s 5th Album To Hit #1

A funeral is rarely a reason for celebration — unless Funeral is the title of your album that just shot to #1 on the Billboard charts.

That’s the case for Lil Wayne, with Billboard reporting that Funeral has captured the top spot in its Top 200 album chart, with 139,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 6, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

This, notes the magazine, marks the rapper’s fifth album to hit #1, following on the heels of 2018’s Tha Carter V.

According to Billboard, Lil Wayne is topping the charts during a particularly interesting week, with the rest of the top five consisting of new albums from Russ, Kesha, Louis Tomlinson and Yo Gotti — the first time in seven months that five just-released albums have debuted in the top 10.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lil Wayne discussed how Funeral represents his latest evolution as an artist.

“I’ve always been the artist that’s been left field,” he said. “I’ve always been whatever they want to call me, some Martian or whatever. I’ve always been that artist and that’s just the growth of who that artist is now.”