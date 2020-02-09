Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Dined With Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this past week as they made their first joint appearance since stepping down from royal life.

The two attended a private JPMorgan event in Miami at the 1Hotel South Beach hotel that was filled with some of the most powerful stars and business people around.

On the same day, Harry and Meghan dined at the hotel’s restaurant Habitat with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ET Canada has confirmed.

Buckingham Palace would not comment on their private plans.

Page Six first reported, “Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner. JLo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”

During the JPMorgan event, Prince Harry spoke to the room where he revealed that he has been in therapy for seven years to help deal with the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The fee the couple were paid to speak during the event has not been published but The Sunday Times reports that they were paid around $1 million.

Harry and Meghan will soon make their full transition to private life, which will likely include more speaking events like the recent one, but first, they will return to London for the Commonwealth Service on March 9 at the request of Queen Elizabeth.