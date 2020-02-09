Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Praises Billie Eilish As ‘The Real Deal’ While Simultaneously Dissing Ariana Grande

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared his thoughts on the Grammys in a recent interview with USA Today, managing to praise Billie Eilish while throwing some shade on Ariana Grande.

Asked about Eilish’s sweep at the Grammys, Armstrong admitted that he “only heard about it — actually trying to watch the Grammys is pretty brutal, but I’m stoked for her and [brother/producer] Finneas [O’Connell].”

The siblings’ Grammy wins, he said, is “insanely well-deserved. Their music is very real, and you can tell it all comes from them, which is what sets it apart from what other pop acts are doing. It’s not even comparable to think about what she does compared to someone like Ariana Grande. She’s the real deal.”

RELATED: Green Day Get Cooking With ‘Ellen’ Guest Hosts Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg To Celebrate New Album

Asked about his antipathy for the Grammys, Armstrong responded, “It’s just the stuff they showcase, I’m not into it. There’s one or two artists like Lizzo that I think are really good, but the rest is like a bad prom. I just think the music is crap. There’s no rock music. The fact that they aired a comedy record [award] and didn’t have a rock band on television, I just don’t even know what that is. I love comedy just as much as the next guy, but they are doing a disservice to rock music. That’s the way I feel about it.”

RELATED: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Takes Swipe At Donald Trump: ‘He Gives Me Diarrhea’

Armstrong also discussed what it was like to find Green Day trending on Twitter after he dropped a few F-bombs during the band’s performance at the NHL All-Star Game.

“It’s a trip, the whole thing about trending and all that stuff. It’s the most fleeting [expletive] I’ve ever come across in my life, though,” he explained. “You’re trending #1 and you’re like, ‘Oh, cool!’ And then literally a half-hour later, it’s some kid that threw a basketball across a court. I mean, it’s very Andy Warhol. But I’m very grateful that Green Day has been around for 32 years and we can still enjoy 15 seconds of fame.”

RELATED: Green Day Drops Multiple F-Bombs During NHL All-Star Game And Twitter Reacts Hilariously

Did he hear from anyone at the NHL about his live-television profanity? “No! They were stoked,” Armstrong revealed.

As for what his intention was with the profane performance, Armstrong insisted, “I was just doing my gig, man. That’s what I do: I yell and throw out F-bombs all the time. That’s just the way I talk and also the way I sing. So we were playing, like, ‘Oh, this is a [expletive] hockey crowd.’ It’s a bunch of hooligans, as far as I’m concerned. We were just trying to get the crowd riled up and have a good time, and the next thing you know, Twitter’s just talking about my foul mouth. And I thought, ‘What’d you expect? You got a punk-rock band to play your gig. That’s what’s going to happen.'”