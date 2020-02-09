Ad For Sam Mendes Play Accidentally Boasts ‘1917’ Best Picture Win Hours Before Oscars

“1917” is predicted to clean up at the Oscars on Sunday night, but the win hasn’t happened just yet.

That didn’t stop the Instagram page for the upcoming Broadway play The Lehman Trilogy, directed by “1917” helmer Sam Mendes, from boasting that he has won Best Picture and Director for the acclaimed war film.

According to a screenshot obtained by TMZ the ad ran for several hours on Sunday, prior to the Academy Awards.

A spokesperson for the play told TMZ that the ad was posted by mistake, and while the team are all pulling for “1917” to win, they do not yet know the results.

The Lehman Trilogy opens March 26, with previews beginning March 7.