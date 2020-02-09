‘Downton Abbey”s Joanne Froggatt And Husband James Cannon Confirm Separation

Joanne Froggatt and her husband of seven years, James Cannon, have officially split.
According to Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old “Downton Abbey” actor is “looking to the future.” Taking a new year, new attitude approach, she said “I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”
View this post on Instagram
This was Thursday night in Sydney @gqaustralia awards. Such a fun night hosted by the brilliantly hilarious @joelcreasey (my new best friend). It was a pleasure to present Ensemble of the year to the cast of #truehistoryofthekellygang @stanaustralia Thanks for having me GQ. ❤️
Froggatt and Cannon were married in 2012 at a church in Oxfordshire among “Downton Abbey” stars, including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech.
The couple had founded a production company together called Run It. Though their marriage has come to an end, they are committed to continuing to run their successful endeavour.
According to People, Froggatt is taking the separation in stride, along with turning 40 in August. The star explained, “They say life begins at 40 and it’s certainly not going to be something I’m scared of,” further explaining, “Yes, I imagined I’d be doing this, that and the other by the time I was 40, but everyone has those thoughts.”
View this post on Instagram
Today is the day in Oz. Thanks to @sundaylifeau for this shoot and letting me spread the word about our beautiful show #TheCommons airing now on @stanaustralia loved working with #shelleybirse @jlwalk #davidlyons @rycorr @fays113 #rupertpenryjones @damonherriman #simonemcaullay @zaraalexandra @anthony_brandon_wong and all the team. Hope you enjoy and more importantly I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas. ❤️❤️❤️
As for those hopes and dreams, Froggatt expressed “I thought I’d win an Oscar, be married with three kids and living in Hollywood. But those are dreams that you have when you’re a teenager. And then you go through the reality of life and nothing works out the way you expect, good or bad.”
Froggatt sure has a good attitude about motherhood, explaining “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.”