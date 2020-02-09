‘Downton Abbey”s Joanne Froggatt And Husband James Cannon Confirm Separation

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Actress Joanne Froggatt visits SiriusXM Studios on September 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Joanne Froggatt and her husband of seven years, James Cannon, have officially split.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old “Downton Abbey” actor is “looking to the future.” Taking a new year, new attitude approach, she said “I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Froggatt and Cannon were married in 2012 at a church in Oxfordshire among “Downton Abbey” stars, including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech.

The couple had founded a production company together called Run It. Though their marriage has come to an end, they are committed to continuing to run their successful endeavour.

According to People, Froggatt is taking the separation in stride, along with turning 40 in August. The star explained, “They say life begins at 40 and it’s certainly not going to be something I’m scared of,” further explaining, “Yes, I imagined I’d be doing this, that and the other by the time I was 40, but everyone has those thoughts.”

