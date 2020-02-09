Kate Beckinsale Slams Online Troll Who Called Her A ‘Madame Tussauds Artificial Puppet’

Kate Beckinsale had the perfect response to some Instagram trolls who called her fake.

The actress, who is known for her killer comebacks, proved her clapback queen status over the weekend after two trolls hit the comments section on her latest post. One called her out for a PDA-filled date with “Saturday Night Live”‘s Pete Davidson, while another called her an “artificial puppet.”

In an interaction caught by @commentsbycelebs, Beckinsale decided to drag the trolls as they hoped to take a jab at her.

“Looking like Madame Tussaud’s artificial puppets,” one wrote. But Beckinsale’s clapback, “Let’s swap so I can look like a bald c**ty man,” shut them down fast.

Her next comeback was simple and very effective.

“Kate Beckinsale: You can’t handle the truth… without lashing out like an injured scorpion… not a good look honey… kind of like when you were playing tonsil hockey with Pete Davidson at the Lakers game,” they wrote, prompting this response from Beckinsale, “I love it when you call me honey 😘.”