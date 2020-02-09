Billie Eilish Teases Song She’ll Perform During Her Oscars In Memoriam Performance

By Corey Atad.

Billie Eilish. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 2020 Academy Awards are set to feature a very special performance by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish.

On Oscars Sunday, the 18-year-old teased the song that she will be performing as part of the ceremony’s In Memoriam tribute to all the stars lost over the last year.

“Honoured to be performing during the In Memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight, covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram Story.

Eilish’s performance was first announced by the Academy late last month.

The singer is also set to record the theme song for the upcoming 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die”, out in April.

