Oscars 2020 Winners List: The Academy Award Goes To…

The 92nd Academy Awards are here and it is time to find out who will leave the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with an Oscar (or two, or more) in hand.

The ceremony will once again depart from the traditional one-host formula. Instead, a variety of A-listers will share hosting duties. Presenters include Keanu Reeves and Gal Gadot, among many others.

“Joker” leads this year’s nominees with 11 nods, followed closely by heavy-hitters “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” and “1917” with 10 apiece.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Original Screenplay

“Knives Out”, written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story”, written by Noah Baumbach

“1917”, written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, written by Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”, screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”, screenplay by Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit”, screenplay by Taika Waititi

“Joker”, written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

“Little Women”, screenplay by Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes”, written by Anthony McCarten

Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

International Film of the Year

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Documentary — Feature

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Documentary — Short Subject

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Original Score

“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women” – Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story” – Randy Newman

“1917” – Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – John Williams

Original Song

“I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” from Frozen II

“Stand Up,” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell

“Joker””

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”