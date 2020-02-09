The Oscars Red Carpet Was Hit With Hail And Rain Ahead Of The Big Night

A storm hit Hollywood at 1 p.m., complete with hail and rain and it almost put a damper on the Oscars red carpet.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the staff acted quickly to ensure the damage was contained. In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department paid a visit to the Dolby Theatre, the venue where the 92nd Academy Awards are about to be held.
The footage of the storm was pouring out:
The storm seems to be putting the "burr" in Burbank:
They're obviously being super Hollywood about it:
As the crowds start to arrive, there are umbrellas ready to escort the guests to the dry areas. And Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier is clearly in good spirits.