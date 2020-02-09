The Oscars Red Carpet Was Hit With Hail And Rain Ahead Of The Big Night

An man walks with a pole tries to push back a pocket of pooled water in the ceiling cover over cameramen as talents arrive in pouring rain for the 92nd annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A storm hit Hollywood at 1 p.m., complete with hail and rain and it almost put a damper on the Oscars red carpet.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the staff acted quickly to ensure the damage was contained. In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department paid a visit to the Dolby Theatre, the venue where the 92nd Academy Awards are about to be held.

The footage of the storm was pouring out:

The storm seems to be putting the “burr” in Burbank:

It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!! https://t.co/gpsXJxERfp — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 9, 2020

“We have a leak in the red carpet next to the stage. I repeat: there’s a leak in the tent.” Mild panic starting to set in here at the #Oscars as the storm rolls in pic.twitter.com/68wuEKj8BE — Christi Carras (@christicarras) February 9, 2020

They’re obviously being super Hollywood about it:

As the crowds start to arrive, there are umbrellas ready to escort the guests to the dry areas. And Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier is clearly in good spirits.