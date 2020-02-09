Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Takes Shots At The Oscars Over Twitter

Now that his Golden Globes days are over, Ricky Gervais is turning his attention to the Oscars.
RELATED: Ricky Gervais ‘Had A Blast’ Pushing Boundaries During Golden Globes Opening Monologue
Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, the five-time Globes host tweeted promoting his Netflix show “After Life” while simultaneously taking a shot at the Oscars and Hollywood in general.
Also on Twitter, a fan asked Gervais what his first joke of the night would be if he were hosting the Oscars this year.
RELATED: Ricky Gervais Slams Report Of ‘Awkward Encounter’ With Caitlyn Jenner: ‘She Was Lovely And Gracious’
Instead of just one, Gervais offered up two highly acidic jabs at the stars of Hollywood.
The jokes recalled Gervais’ own 2020 Golden Globes monologue in which he told the audience, “If you win, come up, accept your little award tonight… thank your agent and your God, and f**k off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”