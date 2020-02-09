Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Takes Shots At The Oscars Over Twitter

Now that his Golden Globes days are over, Ricky Gervais is turning his attention to the Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, the five-time Globes host tweeted promoting his Netflix show “After Life” while simultaneously taking a shot at the Oscars and Hollywood in general.

America!

Binge-watch #AfterLife on @Netflix tonight. It’s about a man who realises that humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague, and so becomes angry & depressed and loses the will to live. Or watch The Oscars instead and actually experience those feelings first hand. pic.twitter.com/3mUo4bOpte — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

Also on Twitter, a fan asked Gervais what his first joke of the night would be if he were hosting the Oscars this year.

Instead of just one, Gervais offered up two highly acidic jabs at the stars of Hollywood.

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

The jokes recalled Gervais’ own 2020 Golden Globes monologue in which he told the audience, “If you win, come up, accept your little award tonight… thank your agent and your God, and f**k off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”